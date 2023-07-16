Israel | Israel’s Netanyahu was hospitalized due to dehydration caused by the heat

The Prime Minister said that he was in “very good health”.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, has been hospitalized. It is estimated that he is suffering from severe dehydration. Netanyahu is being treated at the Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv, says The Guardian.

In a video statement published a few hours after being hospitalized, Netanyahu said that he was already “very good”. Netanyahu said he was in the sun on Friday without a hat and water.

“It wasn’t a good idea,” he said.

“Thank God, my health is already very good,” he continued and thanked the doctors and nurses. Netanyahu also thanked the citizens for the messages he received.

The Prime Minister said that he has “one request”: he hopes that people will drink water and take care of their health in other ways as well.

Blazing the heat has continued in Israel for a long time, and temperatures over 30 degrees have been measured in the country on several days.

Netanyahu is still hospitalized, and his condition is being monitored, the prime minister’s representative said earlier on Saturday.

Netanyahu visited the Sea of ​​Galilee on Friday.