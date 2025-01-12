The story of Ricardo Santana is one of constant struggle. Since he wanted to be a bullfighter, since he dreamed of oles in his native Colombia, in Madrid and Seville. On the Three Kings’ holiday, last January 6, he suffered a terrifying mishap at the Manizales Fair and since then he has been torn between life and death. That’s how hard. So real.

His situation is critical, according to the medical reports. Thus, the manager of the Santa Sofía de Caldas Departmental University Hospital, Carlos Alberto Piedrahíta, explained to RCN Radio Manizales – in statements reported by ‘Aplausos’ – that the patient undergoes abdominal washings as part of the protocol for his laparotomy, his closure and its inflammatory process in the peritoneum.

Santana is affected by “infectious process peritonitis”, which aggravates his state of health and determines that the patient is in a process of “septicemia.” It also presents a multisystem failure, which complicates its situation. Furthermore, as Piedrahíta added in ‘La Patria’, Santana has “very high fever peaks, of 39 degrees, without lack of response to his broad-spectrum antibiotic, which aggravates the situation and shows once again that he is septic.”

Ricardo Santana (Cali, 1976), who debuted in his hometown in 1990 and did so with horses in Bogotá, entered the silver ranks in 2000. He is a man of faith, dedicated to his family and the bull.