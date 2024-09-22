In the high-end-premium category of most popular cell phones, Samsung and Apple They have the most requested models on the current market. In that sense, Amazon Mexico has the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra of 512 GB and its 12 GB of RAM in just $20,704 Mexican pesosin addition to the iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB which is discounted at $22,899 pesosYou can buy both from 3 to 12 months without interest and have free shipping.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 21, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra like the iPhone 15 Pro of $22,899 Mexican pesos These are cell phones that stand out in all their specifications, and although defining which is the best will depend on your tastes, needs and budgets, there are points that we can highlight. The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers more storage and a larger screen, while the iPhone 15 Pro stands out for its latest generation processor and its Pro camera system.

To find out which one is best for you, you can check the comparison table for the most outstanding features:

Characteristics Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra iPhone 15 Pro available by CLICKING HERE Price on Amazon Mexico $20,704.00 (-39%) by CLICKING HERE $22,899.00 (-5%) Storage 512 GB + 12 GB RAM 128 GB Operating System Android 14 iOS 17 Screen 6.8 inches, OLED, 120 Hz 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, 120Hz Resolution QHD+ (3120 x 1440) 2556 x 1179 Main camera 50 MP 48 MP Optical zoom 10x 5x (iPhone 15 Pro Max only) Processor Snapdragon A17 Pro X Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C Water and dust resistance IP68 IP68 Construction material Titanium Aerospace grade titanium Battery 4500 mAh with 66W fast charging A17 Pro Optimization Additional Features Advanced zoom, AI in photo editing Action Button, Dynamic Island Connector USB Type C USB Type C

Which has the better camera between the Samsung and the iPhone?

In the camera comparison, The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with a 50 MP main camera and a 60MP front camera, offering advanced optical zoom capabilities of up to 10x. This model features an AI processing system that improves image quality and enables innovative photo editing. Its 100° ultra-wide angle on the front camera provides wide and sharp selfies, making it ideal for group shots.

On the other hand, The iPhone 15 Pro features a 48 MP main camera and a 5x optical zoom, making it less powerful in this regard than the Samsung. However, its pro camera system delivers vibrant colors and exceptional image quality. Plus, the iPhone includes a focus on stability and 4K recording, making it a reliable choice for those looking for ease of use and solid photography performance.

In short, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the edge in megapixels and zoom, the iPhone 15 Pro excels in integration and user experience. What do you prefer?

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.