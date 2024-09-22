Oaxaca, Mexico.- Nine days before the end of his term and in response to calls for him not to leave, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that democratic ideals should not be betrayed.

Before citizens of the Municipality of Guelatao, Oaxaca, where Benito Juárez was born, the federal President said that he is a Juarista, but also a Maderista and that one should not have too much attachment to power or money.

“Madero admired President Juárez and President Madero established the principle of effective suffrage and non-reelection, and we must always uphold that principle so as not to betray the democratic ideals of President Madero and millions of Mexicans,” he said. With the baton of command still in hand, he said that his replacement, Claudia Sheinbaum, is a guarantee and will be a great president, so he will quietly go to his ranch in Chiapas to write about the history of pre-Hispanic Mexico.

“Imagine if I don’t leave in peace, happy, because in addition to having fulfilled our commitments, I can even boast… look at what we did together, we achieved for the first time, in many years, in decades, the reduction of poverty in our country. And we have also achieved many things, together, among all of us,” he said.

The crowd shouted phrases like “you are the best man,” “the organized people take care of your legacy,” and “don’t go.” Visibly moved, the Tabasco native said he was in love with Oaxaca and declared the state the “main cultural sanctuary of Mexico.” The municipal authorities responded by declaring him an emeritus citizen of the same land where Benito Juárez was born. Together with the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, López Obrador cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Camino de Juárez, a 43-kilometer platform that recreates the route that Juárez traveled when he was a teenager and set out on his way to the state capital.