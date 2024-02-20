Control he scored sales for further 4 million copies: Remedy Entertainment announced it during the latest meeting with investors, confirming the excellent performance of the Metroidvania-style action shooter.

Compared to the data published exactly one year ago, in which there was talk of over 3 million copies sold and revenues of over 92 million euros, the game that inaugurated the Remedy Connected Universe it therefore added a further million units.

As regards the collectionsthe adventure starring Jesse Faden generated approximately 100 million euros net of taxes and publication costs on the various platforms.