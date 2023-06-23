President Joe Biden received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House with great pomp on Wednesday, thus consecrating the United States’ will to strengthen relations with this strategic partner, especially in the face of its tension with China. However, Modi faces accusations from organizations that defend human rights and freedoms, which point to him for persecuting Muslim communities and restricting press freedom. Modi was received by the US Congressmen at the Capitol in a celebratory ceremony.

Narendra Modi was greeted with honors at the White House as thousands of members of the US Indian community, some dressed in traditional dress, welcomed him with chants of “Modi! Modi!”

The state visit of the Prime Minister of India confirms the will of the United States to strengthen its ties with this country, despite the strong criticism of his government by various associations that defend human rights.

“The partnership between our two countries is stronger than ever” and is “based on democracy, human rights, freedom and the rule of law,” said US President Joe Biden during his meeting with the Indian leader in the Office White House Oval.







Shortly before, the president had even stated that the relationship between the United States and India would be one of the “most outstanding of the 21st century”, also emphasizing to Modi the values ​​of “freedom of expression and religious pluralism”.

Modi, for his part, stressed that “the societies and institutions of both the United States and India are founded on democratic values,” adding that both countries pride themselves on their diversity.

Although the prime minister faces accusations of fueling the persecution against the Muslim minority in the northern Kashmir region and exerting pressure on the media and the political opposition, India represents a vital partner for the United States in the competition with China.

“A new chapter” in the “strategic partnership”

Both leaders, who will issue a joint statement, addressed the press and answered questions from reporters, a rare event for the Hindu nationalist leader.

The alliance is “stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history,” Biden said at the press conference, noting that the economic relationship is “booming,” with trade more than doubling in the last decade.

After highlighting “a new chapter” in the “strategic partnership” between the two countries, Modi told reporters that there is no discrimination in his government’s policies based on religious grounds, and that the law is applied impartially and without prejudice. .

The prime minister made the remarks in response to concerns raised by rights groups about what they see as a deteriorating situation in India, especially in the treatment of minorities and Muslims.







Modi is scheduled to address Congress and then enjoy an elegant black-tie dinner on the White House Gardens, where an Indian-inspired vegetarian menu will be served in his honour.

However, the visit is not to everyone’s liking: some Democratic lawmakers, who are allies of the president, have announced their intention to boycott the Indian prime minister’s speech.

A welcome for all things great at the Capitol

The Indian Prime Minister was received by members of the US Congress with standing ovations and a celebratory atmosphere. Modi expressed on several occasions how important his relationship with the United States is for him and his country and how much he is “congratulated” to have been able to speak in front of them again. The last time the Indian Prime Minister had visited Washington DC was in the year 2016.

During his speech in front of the congressmen Modi gave a speech in which he tried to iron out the rough edges between the Republican and Democratic Parties with the aim of achieving “common objectives”, objectives in which he offered “all” his support.

Narendra Modi was also able to expose some of the social and economic achievements that India has achieved during their governments. India has gone from being the tenth world economy to the fifth since 2016, and promised to be “soon” the third. India is currently the largest democracy in the world and the most populous country on the planet, having surpassed China in recent months in number of inhabitants.

