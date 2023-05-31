Sampdoria
The club belongs to Radrizzani and Manfredi, an agreement with Ferrero and a capital increase of 40 million. The Lombard manager: “Proud to be able to restore hope to the fans who have suffered so much”. The former patron: “I sold, I did it with my heart. And I didn’t take anything for the brand…”. Bankruptcy avoided, restart from B with a penalty for unpaid wages
