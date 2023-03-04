Genoa – «We know how important it is, I can’t say a direct clash but a clash that is worth a lot». Dejan Stankovic loads his Sampdoria on the eve of the match against Salernitana scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the “Ferraris” at 3pm. «We need the points to move up the standings, we need a home performance from Sampdoria, as a team that must demonstrate that they are not afraid, neither to play the ball, nor to make mistakes, we know that we are supported by our fans, we have to make mistakes, but with the right attitude – says the coach from “Mugnaini” of Bogliasco -. We know that we will find an opponent reinvigorated by the success on Monza, they are full of self-esteem but we too won’t back down, this is one of the many battles that await us between now and the end».

Sampdoria is back from a good performance against Lazio at the Olimpico, even if the defeat came in the final minutes with a great goal from Luis Alberto: «We have to give continuity to the performance in Rome which was one of the most positive both from a technical-tactical point of view and from a physical point of view – continues Stankovic -. We stood up to a team that beat leaders Napoli in advance of this round, and this aspect must give us even greater strength and awareness in our means, make us understand that we can play it head on with everyone”.

Also this time the coach will have to deal with many absences, especially in attack: “We lack many players – admits Stankovic – starting with Lammers, who had an unfortunate clash in training and is a serious absence, then there is Gabbiadini who is disqualified, Djuricic is not there: they are the ones who played more. It’s up to our team to replace them with dignity, any player who takes the field will know exactly what he has to do, we mustn’t drop below the level of performances made since January. We have to compact, the bench is short, maybe it’s the wrong time to be in an emergency but we don’t want an excuse: it will be my job to field the best formation, give the players the right energy to overcome difficulties and whoever plays will do so in the right mental condition to play face open and walk out of the field with head held high».