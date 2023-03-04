WC skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski’s coach talked about critical moments before the race

Matti Haavisto says that Krista Pärmäkoski’s condition was simply not at medal level.

Planica

Finnish skiers struggled with their skis in the women’s 30 km traditional joint start race. The World Cup medals remained a dream this time Kerttu from Niskase than Krista from Pärmäkoski.

Pärmäkoski went to change skis at the first opportunity after 7.5 kilometers.

“Krista shouted on the way that she didn’t like it. He received instructions to go and change when we knew there was a better ski in the box”, Pärmäkoski’s personal coach Matti Haavisto tells. “But the other pair didn’t look as crispy either.”

Haavisto is the former maintenance manager and head coach of the national team, so working with skis is very familiar to him.

Goal area two pairs of transparent skis were waiting for Pärmäkoske in the change box. Based on the tests, they were the worst of the three pairs, but they were included in case the track gets even wetter.

Would they have been the best though?

“It is too late to assess that now. It’s a pointless mess. Based on the tests done before the race, he skied with the two best pairs.”

Those tests were very challenging. Haavisto says that in the morning it was still six degrees below zero in Planica’s terrain. During the race, the thermometer rose to about ten plus degrees and the sun was shining.

Was it difficult to get the skis in shape and make a choice?

“As you can see from the results, it was,” Haavisto says and laughs.

“We tried to anticipate the warming of the weather. We stretched the grip test as late as possible. It was done just 45 minutes before departure.”

However, according to Haavisto, there was no panic in the situation.

“It’s not unusually late, but that’s the limit. In that, we still had to do skating stuff and hand patterns and take the skis to the box. There was no trouble, but there was no extra time either.”

Pärmäkoski the races did not go as expected. It was admitted by both the athlete himself and the coach.

“I cannot be satisfied. Vire hasn’t been at its best since the Tour de Ski. We haven’t found a reason for that. If I knew, things would have been fixed,” says Haavisto.

Pärmäkoski wondered about his weak recovery from the Games. According to Haavisto, it can partly be explained by age.

Pärmäkoski is 32 years old and naturally does not recover in the same way as a competitor in his twenties. Pärmäkoski only missed the individual sprint at the World Championships.

“Simply the situation is that the condition is not such that you can get medals. After the Tour de Ski, it has been seen that on a good day he is fighting in the top six. The basic level is strong, but it is not enough for a medal fight. The mood of the day has to be good, and since the turn of the year, it hasn’t been such that it would work.”

Now Pärmäkoski is thinking about the continuation of his career.

“If he continues, he will not continue with half lights. Either we continue full or not at all. After the season, we have to analyze what we can do better and where we have failed. This level will certainly not satisfy him.”

Score:

Women, 30 km (p, joint start):

1) Ebba Andersson Sweden 1.22.18.0

2) Anne Kjersti Kalvå Norway –53.0 seconds

3) Frida Karlsson Sweden –54.2

4) Linn Svahn Sweden –57.7

5) Rosie Brennan USA –57.8

6) Kerttu Niskanen Finland –1.08,2

7) Katharina Hennig Germany –2.26,1

8) Teresa Stadlober Austria –2.29.5

9) Tiril Udnes Weng Norway –2.33.9

10) Astrid Öyre Slind Norway –2.38.3,

Other Finns:

15) Krista Pärmäkoski –3.13,7, 25) Johanna Matintalo –6.06,3, 26) Anne Kyllönen –6.15,8.

