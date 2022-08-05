Genoa – For the Sampdoria the 2022/23 season officially begins. It starts from Reggina by Pippo Inzaghi, a challenge valid for the 32nd of the Italian Cup, in a Ferraris that presents itself with a pitch in poor condition.

The formations

Marco Giampaolo confirms the eleven lined up in the last test, drew 1-1 in Istanbul against Besiktas. Module 4-5-1, between the posts is Audero, applauded by the fans present at the entrance to the pitch for the warm-up.

In defense it’s up to captain Bereszynski with Ferrari, Colley and Augello. In midfield Candreva on the right, Leris on the left Vieira in the direction flanked by Rincon and Sabiri, in front of Caputo.

In the Reggina holder the former Roma and Milan Jeremy Menez who will lead the attack of the Calabrians.

The referee also went out on the pitch for the warm-up, María Sole Ferrieri Caputialready last year the first woman to manage a Serie A team in the Italian Cup in the match between Cagliari and Cittadella.

