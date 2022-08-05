“Ukrainian armed formations carried out three artillery strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar,” the Russian military said in a statement, calling on “international organizations to condemn the criminal acts of the Zelensky regime, which is carrying out acts of nuclear terrorism.”

On Friday, Ukraine accused the Russians of launching strikes near a nuclear reactor at the Zaporizhia station (south), which has been under the control of Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ukrainian state company Energoatom, which operates the country’s nuclear power plants, announced on Telegram that “three strikes were reported Friday evening near one of the nuclear reactors.”

The company stated, “There are risks about hydrogen leakage and the spread of radioactive materials. The risk of fire is high,” without talking about casualties.

According to Energoatom, officials of the Russian company Rosatom “hurriedly left the site before the strikes.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the actions of the Russian forces at the Zaporizhia station on Friday.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “the possible repercussions of targeting an operating nuclear reactor are comparable to the (repercussions) of using a nuclear bomb,” calling on the international community to take “immediate measures to push Russia to leave the plant” so that the latter “returns” under the control of Ukraine to serve the security of the whole world. “.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is continuing its efforts to send a mission to the site, said the situation was “unstable” at the Zaporizhia plant.

In late July, Ukraine accused Russia of stockpiling heavy weapons and ammunition at the site.

When Russian forces captured the station in early March, they fired on some buildings, raising fears of a major nuclear accident.