Genoa – Mattia Baldini he was appointed “technical coordinator of the first team of Sampdoria”. Already responsible for scouting, Baldini was “promoted” and now he will direct the market incoming while sporting director Daniele Faggiano and the head of the technical area Carlo Osti will take care of the outings.

The decision had already been made in recent weeks, the agreement was finalized yesterday and today it was official.

“Baldini – reads the Sampdoria press release – will be the company contact person for relations in the technical-sports area with the staff and players of the first team”.