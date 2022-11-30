THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 2:07 p.m.



We can file a complaint with the Court of Accounts for the management of urban agreements in the north of Murcia. “It is the only institution that can condemn those responsible to return the money,” said Elvira Medina, secretary of Social Rights of the formation and candidate for mayor in the 2023 elections.

The Murcia City Council opened an investigation a few months ago to clarify the use of money by the former municipal executive of the PP, for works other than urban agreements. Despite the notices of the General Intervention and the judgments of the Supreme Court and the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia.

Medina regretted the “inaction of the current government team of José Antonio Serrano in the face of this scandal”, since “since this internal investigation was announced in May, no step has been taken before the courts.” From the purple formation they are convinced that “Serrano and his team have decided to close that false investigation” and believe that the reason that may be behind it is that “Ballesta’s ‘modus operandi’ could have continued during the first months of the mandate of the current mayor.

Faced with this situation, Elvira Medina recalled that on June 13 Podemos registered a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office demanding that the justice system investigate these events. Months later, the Public Prosecutor’s Office opened proceedings on October 10 and in its letter gave the City Council ten days to send the documentation justifying the destination of the 26 million euros invested in an allegedly illegal manner.

The Podemos candidate maintained that “regardless of the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office’s actions determine whether or not there was a crime, we are convinced that in this case there is a clear accounting responsibility”, for this reason “today we take a further step and also denounce before the Court of Accounts”. Elvira Medina insisted that “this mortgage due to the mismanagement of Ballesta and Serrano is what prevents Murcia from facing such necessary works as the extension of the tramway to Carmen or the Barriomar West Metropolitan Park.”

Finally, Medina stated that “it would be a historic event for the municipality of Murcia and for the entire Region if justice forced bad managers to assume the costs of their errors and it does not always have to be the citizens who pay out of pocket.” ».