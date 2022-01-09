The striker scored in six games, the captain’s record with nine. And Manolo will also be a feared ex: with the Neapolitans he boasts 25 goals

Genoa – Cling to Manolo Gabbiadini. Sampdoria, who will face Napoli at Maradona this afternoon, rely on the inspired period of their striker, six goals in a row in the last six days. And today Gabbiadini also plays the role of the former, since he moved from the Sampdoria club (where he was in partnership with Juventus) to the Neapolitan club in January 2015. From there until January 2017 (when he was transferred to Southampton) 79 appearances and 25 goals.

«Manolo found continuity – the words of Roberto D’Aversa – in finalizing, in scoring goals. You live with a physical problem … I always ask my attackers to interpret the two phases in the same way. And it is expensive ». The problem is in the right knee, even last Thursday against Cagliari it was he who asked for the change. Its autonomy, therefore, is always a question mark. But Sampdoria can do nothing but cross their fingers. Right now Caputo and Quagliarella they are struggling (five goals in two in the league), but here the official defense of the Sampdoria coach started: «When some striker fails to score, we must never think about the individual but about the collective. What if anything the team can do to put them in the best conditions to exploit their qualities ».

Gabbiadini yesterday morning at the end of the refinement he stopped (together with Askildsen) to kick some free kick from the edge. The foot is “warm” and his streak of achievement, the highest so far in his career, is clearly increasing his self-esteem. And to the sound of goals, Manolo is also entering the history of the Sampdoria club. The numbers are starting to have a certain impact: he has scored in each of the last six games (Fiorentina, Lazio, Genoa, Venice, Rome, Cagliari). Only Quagliarella managed to do better, scoring for nine straight games between November 2018 and January 2019. Today at the Maradona, where he has scored only once in four appearances (when playing for Bologna), Gabbiadini has the opportunity to get even closer to the primacy of his captain.

