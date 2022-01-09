AFCON is the African Cup of Nations, the most important team-level tournament on the African continent. This year its 33rd edition will take place, being one of the years that the competition has the best players. On January 9, the competition will open in Yaoundé (Cameroon) with a match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso and will close in the same place. The stadium that will host the final will be the Paul Biya located in the center of the country, with a capacity for 60,000 spectators.
The format of the competition is simple: there are six groups of four teams, the so-called ” group stage ” will play between them and the first two will qualify, in addition to the four best third. Having reached the round of 16, the tie is one match and direct.
Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde.
B Group: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi.
Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon.
Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau.
Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast.
Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia.
Cameroon will have five venues distributed throughout the country in: Yaoundé, Duala, Garua, Limbe and Bafoussam.
THE XI COMBINED COMPETITION
GOALKEEPER Edouard Mendy (Chelsea / Senegal);
DEFENSES Achraf Hakimi (PSG / Morocco), Matip (Liverpool / Cameroon), Koulibaly (Naples / Senegal), Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach / Algeria)
MEDIOCENTERS Thomas Partey (Arsenal / Ghana), Nididi (Leicester / Nigeria)
MIDDLE POINT AND ENDS Salah (Liverpool / Egypt), Mahrez (Manchester City / Algeria), Mané (Liverpool / Senegal)
FORWARD Haller (Ajax / Ivory Coast)
AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS AWARDS:
Champion: $ 5 million.
Runner-up: $ 2.75 million
Semifinalists: $ 2.2 million
Qualified for the quarterfinals: $ 1.1 million.
