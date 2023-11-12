Modena – Modena’s victory can be defined as “democratic”: Pajtim Kasami (31 years old) is in the veterans party, Sebastiano Esposito (21) in that of young people. For both it was the first goal with the Blucerchiati shirt. And they both celebrated it together with their teammates and under the sector occupied by the Blucerchiati fans.

«It was important to provide continuity – the words of the midfielder -, beating a strong opponent like Modena. Three points that are useful for the environment, for the group and also for the ranking. My goal? I’m pleased, it unblocked me, in the last few games I had tried and I had come close.”

That ran to hug Pirlo is one of the images of this victory: «The coach is always close to me, he gives me a lot of advice. But mine was also a hug to my teammates who are on the bench and who all make a great contribution. On a personal level I feel much better, I think I can give even more. It is normal that with confidence and victories, perspectives change, the team also has ample room for improvement from a technical and tactical point of view. We are Sampdoria and little by little, one match after another, we are getting closer to the position in the standings where we can and must arrive.”

Esposito was also very satisfied: «We are happy for this victory, but also for this period, in which we have collected 9 points in the last four games. We need to continue like this, now we have two weeks to recover, including some injured players. The victory in Modena was a group victory, difficult in some situations, but we knew how to suffer and our values ​​came out. We are a great group and we are great footballers.”

As for the goal, «De Luca was good at passing the ball to me, I was a little lucky and a little good at scoring. Under our fans, who always support us. They sent us a signal before Palermo (the big banner, “patience is over”), we took it and in Modena we gave another great response. If we always put in this desire, this determination and this passion, together with our fans we will make a great championship.”