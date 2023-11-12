These are the words of the director: “He was half drunk and ran after me”

Over the last few hours the name of Carlo Verdone is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? During a guest appearance on the Sky program Dinner at Maria Latella’s, the actor and director confessed to having been attacked in Milan. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Carlo Verdone attacked in Milan. He himself made the news public on the Sky program Dinner at Maria Latella’s. This is what the actor and director revealed regarding the misadventure he experienced:

At the Milan station I was scared, more than in Rome, which is everything to say!

The story of Carlo Verdone about what happened he then continued with these words:

There were two who were killing each other with bottles, with wounds on them around eight in the evening, but then there was one who suddenly, mumbling words that I don’t even know, showed up with the neck of a bottle and told me he shouted things in a language I didn’t understand. I had to run down the stairs and quickly go to the train because it was half drunk and running after me.

Milan, in addition to Carlo Verdone, Elenoire Casalegno was also attacked

In recent days Elenoire Casalegno also revealed that she had been attacked in Milan. These were her words regarding the drama she experienced: