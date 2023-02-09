Rhythm game lovers gather! SAW is ready to bring one of the funniest musical IPs of the gaming scene back into the spotlight, Samba de Amigowith the brand new title Samba de Amigo: Party Central just announced.

The game is currently in development for Nintendo Switchand its release is set for the course of thesummer 2023. According to the first information released, 40 musical hits belonging to various popular genres from all over the world will be offered, but the catalog will then be expanded with DLC songs. An online mode will also be proposed.

Below you can admire the funny announcement trailer of the game!

Samba de Amigo: Party Central Trailer

Source: SEGA, Nintendo