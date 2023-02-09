Today’s nintendo Direct was something that filled all kinds of video game fans with surprises, and that’s because outstanding games such as Metroid Prime Remastered, GBX games for Switch and even a new trailer for Nintendo Switch were announced. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And something that wasn’t really seen coming is the return of the Fantasy Life franchise.

The game presented in question is Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and it is a new installment of the saga after what we saw on 3DS as well as on mobile phones, a version that by the way was not very acclaimed by fans.

Here’s your first preview:

For now it is confirmed that it will arrive on Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023.

Via: Nintendo Direct