The judge of the preliminary hearing for the case of Saman Abbas, has decided on the indictment of his uncle, his cousins ​​and his parents

Case Saman Abbasthe judge of the preliminary hearing decided on the indictment of the family members of the young Pakistani woman who disappeared a year ago in Novellara (Reggio Emilia) and never found.

All suspects for his alleged murder and for the concealment of a corpse, they were sent for trial.

The uncle Danish and the two cousins Ikram and Nomanhulaq they are currently in prison, they have been arrested after days on the run. While the mother and the father, Nazia and Shabbar, are still fugitives after fleeing to Pakistan. They are most likely unaware of the trial and the judge’s decision against them.

To form a civil party in the process, there are the Mayor of Novellara, thePenelope Associationwhich deals with missing persons and the younger brother by Saman Abbas. The latter testified in favor of his sister, pointing the finger at his uncle and cousins. Unfortunately, despite the researchers carpeting the entire area, Saman Abbas’s body was never found.

Saman Abbas and arranged marriage

The 18-year-old Pakistani refused to accept the pre-defined wedding decided by his family. The investigators are convinced that her 5 relatives have disposed of her precisely because of her rebellion and her lack of respect for their culture.

Saman had met a boy, yes he was fallen in love and he knew something bad was about to happen. It was he who had asked to call the police if he wasn’t more able to hear it.

The civil parties want to fight for a poor 18-year-old girl, betrayed from his own family.

All five defendants indicted

The judge for the preliminary hearing has refused the requests for an abbreviated judgment, because they are defined as inadmissible and the request for nullity of the decree of inaction.

The legal of Saman Abbas’s parents, has spread an appeal on the web, with the hope that it will reach them, since he has never been able to get in touch with his clients. Here are his words: