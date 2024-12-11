The ESG Data Management Technology Platform for company DCyCle has managed to close new financing for its growth plans in Europe. The Spanish startup, which already had as investors to Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, through Angelsin addition to Ship2B Ventures, Sabadell Venture Capital, Draper B1 and December Ventures, has closed now a round of 6 million euros led by Samaipata with those partners.

With this capital injection, Dcycle will boost its international growth with The expansion to Germany, Italy and the United Kingdomwill accelerate technological development, and continue to strengthen its team, which already has 50 people, according to the company.

Dcycle, founded in 2020 By Juanjo Mestre, Jacobo Umbert and Luis Escámez has developed a SAAS platform that addresses sustainability as a data engineering problem, offering advanced tools that allow managing and operating non -financial information efficiently. With artificial intelligence and cloud technology, Dcycle provides companies An agile and effective solution to measure its carbon footprintanalyze the environmental impact of their products and guarantee regulatory compliance using artificial intelligence.

The ESG management market is in full expansion. In the next five years, It is estimated that 70% of European companies will adopt systems for non -financial data management. Currently, Dcycle is present in Spain, Portugal and Italy. The company has signed strategic alliances with referents such as AWS, BBVA and EDP, and has been recognized as the first tool in Europe verified by Tüv Rheinland, a global provider of environmental certifications.

Lead the European market

According to Juanjo Mestre, CEO and co-founder of DCyCle, “to do the best product, which really solves the management of non-financial data, and not only reporting obligations, we need to combine the best team, with the best investors and the best clients. This round is another step in that direction. Now we have to show that a Spanish company can lead the European market“

For his part, Luis Garay, partner of Samaipata, points out that Dcycle investment “represents our commitment to companies use technology to solve operational problems in growing markets. DCyCLE solves a critical challenge for companies, managing non -financial data agile and effective in a context of increasingly strict regulations.