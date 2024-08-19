Mexico City.- Tropical Storm Gilma has strengthened in the eastern Pacific Ocean and is forecast to remain offshore this week.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect early Monday for the storm, which was located 670 miles (1,078 kilometers) southwest of Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Gilma strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 kph (50 mph) and was moving west at about 21 kph (13 mph). Gilma was expected to slowly strengthen over the next few days, forecasters said.

The storm comes as Hurricane Ernesto churns in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, sending powerful waves toward the U.S. East Coast, generating dangerous rip currents and prompting many rescues.