Samahara Lobatón He recounted details of the sacrifices he makes for his daughter on a daily basis through a live link to the Women in Command program. Melissa Klug’s daughter also showed much of the room she shares with her partner, Jonathan Horna, better known as ‘Youna’.

“I am not as orderly as they say. I let her take everything out, play all day, and at night we get ready, “he said at first.

Likewise, Samahara Lobatón confessed that, since the arrival of her little daughter, she got up very early to be able to take care of her. “I get up at 7.30 am because Xiana sleeps from 8.00 pm to 7.30 am. You have to do routines for everything. Being a mother changed my life, I became correct, organized ”, she specified.

Samahara Lobatón enrolled in a feeding course to raise her baby

The influencer, Samahara Lobatón, shared details of what it is like to raise her baby. For a note from Women in command, Melissa Klug’s daughter pointed out that she is very aware of her daughter’s feeding and that is why she enrolled in a complementary feeding course.

In this regard, he pointed out the following: “I am sincere. I have help at home, but I took a complementary feeding course. I’m the one who says what to cook for him, what to give him for breakfast. Sometimes I go into the kitchen and do healthy things for her ”.

Samahara Lobatón showed her little daughter’s sleep routine

Through his official Instagram account, Samahara Lobatón detailed the sleep routine that his first-born daughter has. Likewise, he explained the reasons why he complies with all the steps to the letter, after several of his followers consulted him for these tips.

“You ask me how I managed to get Xianna to sleep early and, basically, it’s because she has routines from waking up to sleeping, and I’ve been doing it since Xianna was a newborn. She is one year and three months old. For her it is completely normal to go to sleep at 7.30 and wake up at 7.30 or 8 in the morning, “said the influencer.