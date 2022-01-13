Home page politics

This photo, released by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, shows a Russian soldier standing guard in Almaty. © Uncredited / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service / AP / dpa

National and international flights are possible again at the airport in the Kazakh metropolis of Almaty, but the situation remains tense. It is unclear when foreigners are allowed to enter the country.

Almaty – After the serious unrest in the authoritarian-led Republic of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, the authorities opened the airport in Almaty, which was closed a week ago, to passenger traffic.

National and international flights are again possible daily between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. (3 a.m. CET and 4 p.m. CET), the aviation authority in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan announced on Thursday. Air traffic had ceased last week after violent protests and the siege by radical groups.

The state of emergency continued to apply in Almaty. It was unclear from when foreigners were allowed to re-enter. The Kazakh government had closed the borders of the ex-Soviet republic because of the tense situation in the country. The authorities had re-established control of the airport last week and used it to move military from Russia and other former Soviet republics.

Putin: Gradual troop withdrawal

The Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization had for the first time ever carried out such a military operation at the request of a government. The soldiers also from Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were supposed to help restore constitutional order and protect state institutions from extremist groups. Kazakh President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev had thanked Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for quickly intervening. For this Thursday he announced the beginning of the gradual withdrawal of troops.

In the oil and gas-rich ex-Soviet republic on the border with China, which has been praised internationally for its stability for many years, there were initially protests against doubling the price of gas, which is used as fuel for cars, at the beginning of the month. The demonstrations turned into brute force after a few days. Head of state Tokayev spoke of an attack by “terrorist gangs”. He had given an order to shoot. There were more than 100 dead, more than 10,000 arrests and hundreds injured. According to the leadership of the ninth largest country in the world, the situation is stabilizing. dpa