Soccer player Jesús Barco has been the subject of numerous congratulatory messages on social networks in honor of his birthday. This special event has been marked by the notable reconciliation between Barco and Melissa Klug, as well as for the gesture of affection of Samahara Lobatón, daughter of the 'Blanca de la Chucuito', towards the athlete of the Sports Boys.

What did Samahara Lobatón write to Jesús Barco?

The celebration of Jesús Barco's birthday has generated a notable exchange of greetings and expressions of affection on social networks, where family and friends of the footballer have expressed their joy for the occasion. Among the most notable messages is that of Samahara Lobatón, daughter of Melissa Klugwho has decided to express his affection for the footballer with an emotional publication on his Instagram stories.

In her message, Samahara Lobatón not only congratulates Jesús Barco on his birthday, but also highlights the importance of the soccer player in the life of Xianna, her daughter. The influencer expresses her love for Barco and wishes that all of her wishes come true, accompanying her words with a photograph that shows the affection between Barco and little Xianna.

Samahara Lobatón wrote a heartfelt birthday message to Jesús Barco.

“Happy birthday, Jisus. We love you with all our hearts. Thank you for so much love for Xixi. May God fulfill all your wishes and be immensely happy.” Samahara posted on his Instagram stories.

Jesús Barco's response to this gesture of affection was immediate, thanking Samahara and his daughter Xianna for the love shown. In her response message, Barco shows her gratitude towards Melissa Klug's daughter and affirms her intention to reunite with her and the entire Klug family in the near future.. “Thank you black, thanks to my beautiful Xivi, now I see you,” answered the footballer.

In summary, Jesús Barco's birthday has been an event marked by reconciliation and affection, with emotional congratulatory messages on social networks and the promise of a meeting between the footballer and the Klug family. This moment of union and harmony reflects the importance of family ties and friendship in the life of the athlete, as well as the ability to overcome differences and conflicts in favor of happiness and common well-being.

Did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco resume their relationship?

The soccer player chose to use Instagram stories to send his congratulations to the businesswoman and her daughter on Women's Day; In this way, the footballer expressed his love for both. In his post he shared: “Happy day, my loves, beautiful ones. Melissa Klug, thank you for the most beautiful gift of my life. I love them”. This gesture did not go unnoticed by his daughter's mother, who responded: “We love you”. In addition, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' wrote a romantic birthday message to Barco: “Happy birthday Jesus, may all your wishes come true today and may life give you wonderful things. May your beautiful way of seeing life never die, “They are my best wishes for you. Thank you for coming into my life and creating a beautiful family. We love you.”