Politico: France will create an alliance of EU countries ready to send troops to Ukraine

France has begun preparations for the creation of an alliance that will include European countries that are ready to send troops to Ukraine. Politico newspaper reported this.

France is creating an alliance of countries willing to potentially send Western troops to Ukraine, deepening its standoff with a more cautious Berlin. Politico

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were the most open to the idea of ​​creating a coalition

Politico clarified that most European countries, including Germany and the Czech Republic, announced no plans to send troops to Ukraine. The Baltic countries, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, were the most open to the idea of ​​creating a coalition.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Séjournet was in Lithuania on Friday, March 8, where he met with his Baltic and Ukrainian counterparts and discussed possible assistance from foreign troops in areas such as mine clearance.

Russia should not tell us how we should help Ukraine in the coming months or years Stefan Sejournet French Foreign Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed that no form of support for Ukraine should be excluded.

France sharply criticized the idea of ​​creating a coalition

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, criticized the idea of ​​​​official Paris to create a coalition of countries ready to send military personnel to Ukraine if necessary.

The politician emphasized that France has no common interests with the anti-Russian Baltic states; such a position is very far from traditional French diplomacy.

Philippot wondered whether French leader Emmanuel Macron wanted to take the lead in starting a third world war.

Let's stop this circus! Let's stop this idiotic, expensive, dangerous support for Ukraine and war and choose peace! Florian Filippo leader of the French Patriots party

Earlier, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to drag the United States into a war with Russia by making statements about the possible sending of foreign soldiers to Ukraine.

Macron admitted the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine

At the end of February, Macron admitted the possibility of sending Western ground forces to the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that consensus on this issue has not yet been reached, but nothing can be ruled out. After a wave of criticism, he emphasized that his statements were balanced and thoughtful.

We, as Europeans, are certainly approaching a point where we all need to stop being cowards Emmanuel Macron President of France

Poland supported Macron's call

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that sending military personnel from Western countries to the territory of Ukraine cannot be considered unrealistic.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about NATO troops in Ukraine are useful in that they put pressure on Russia.

The West must pursue a creatively calculated and asymmetrical escalation Radoslaw Sikorski Polish Foreign Minister

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin called Sikorsky’s words irresponsible. He emphasized that Russia’s reaction will be tough, this should be understood not only in Warsaw, it should be understood in all European capitals and in Washington.

Russia called on Poland and France to think about what sending Western troops to Ukraine would lead to

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov called on Sikorsky and Macron to think and discuss what sending Western troops to Ukraine could lead to.

The senator recalled the reaction of the French president to criticism of his statements. Macron said that the phrase “nothing can be ruled out” did not mean an actual readiness to send troops.

But it is clear to everyone that from “do not exclude” there is only one step to “do”. In this regard, I advise Macron and Sikorsky to also publicly discuss where these plans could lead France and Poland. Surely nothing can be ruled out? Alexey Pushkov member of the Federation Council

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Macron's statements are an attempt to increasingly involve the country in the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, this is contrary to the interests of the French.