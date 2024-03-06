The dispute between Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres, well-known figures in the entertainment scene, intensify with a new episode that surprises their followers and the general public. Captured in an argument in the middle of a public street, the details of their confrontation have become the focus of the media, triggering a wave of speculation about the current state of their relationship.

The relationship between Samaharadaughter of the well-known Melissa Klug, and Bryan, prominent in the music scene, seems to be going through a critical moment, evidenced by the unfortunate images broadcast by the Willax Television program.

Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres argue on public roads

The cameras of 'Love and fire' They recorded the moment when Samahara was chasing Bryan, who sought refuge in his vehicle before the astonished gaze of some neighbors.

This is not the first episode of discord between them. Previously, they had already been the subject of headlines for similar discussions, which increases speculation about the status of their romance. A violent incident between Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres was recorded by the program 'Amor y fuego' in October 2023.

The first incident occurred on a street in Chorrillos, where Jefferson Farfán's friend physically attacked his partner, who tried to snatch his mobile phone. According to the images released, Torres kicked Lobatón in the leg and bit him on the right arm, while witnesses watched.

What did Geraldine Torres say about the kiss she gave Bryan Torres?

The background of this confrontation is further complicated by the statements of Geraldine Torres. According to her, her closeness with Bryan is not recent; She goes back to a friendship that dissolved just when he started dating Samahara. Geraldine's revelation hints that the ties between her and Bryan are not merely platonic and that their shared history could be the spark for their recent altercations.

These details project an idea about Bryan Torres' public image, while the audience questions the veracity of his feelings towards Melissa Klug's daughter.

What did Bryan Torres say about his friend Geraldine?

In the midst of the storm, Brian Torres He seeks to clarify his position and clear his reputation. He insists that interpretations of her interaction with Geraldine are misunderstood and taken out of context, especially the kissing incident which has been widely reported and commented on. Torres attempted to downplay his connection to Geraldine and highlighted the lack of communication over a long period.