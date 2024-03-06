At least two crew members of a cargo ship transiting the Red Sea were killed by a missile attack launched by Houthi rebels. The rest of the crew had to abandon the ship, owned by Greece and flagged by Barbados. The Houthi military spokesman confirmed the attack. These are the first fatalities left by the Shiite group's attacks on merchant ships, since these actions began in November, ensuring a response for the Israeli bombings of the population in Gaza.

The United Kingdom Embassy in Yemen confirmed this Wednesday, March 6, that at least two members of the crew of the ship True Confidence died in an attack by the Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden, the access to the Red Sea. These are the first civilian victims in the actions of the insurgents, who have the support of Iran.

In its official statement on platform X, the Embassy expressed its rejection. “At least two innocent sailors have died. This was the sad but inevitable consequence of the Houthis recklessly firing missiles at international shipping.”

ترو كونفدنس ن تيجة اعتداء حوثي في ​​البحر الأحمر. She تعازينا لأهاليهم. ندين اعتداءات الحوثيين العشوائية الهوجاء على سفن الشحن الدولية، ون طالب بتوقفها. وسوف الملاحة، وسندعم أقوالنا بأفعال. — 🇬🇧وزارة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية (@FCDOArabic) March 6, 2024



The United Kingdom, which is part of the US-led naval coalition in the Red Sea, deployed after the start of attacks by the Shiite group in November, urged to stop the Houthi offensives.

Prior to this confirmation, the United Kingdom had reported an attack 54 nautical miles southwest of Aden, suffering damage and requiring the evacuation of the crew with the help of the naval coalition, although no further details were given at the time.

Yahya Sarea, the military spokesman for the Houthis, confirmed in a statement that his units carried out the attack against the True Confidence, with the aim of causing a fire on board through the use of missiles. The bombing occurred after the crew ignored warnings from Houthi naval forces, according to the representative.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ali al-Huti, a member of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council, denied that the group had intentionally sought to attack civilians and assured that they would offer “compensation for an involuntary act,” similar to “whatever is estimated to be compensation for civilians in Gaza from the US and Israel.”

This incident represents one of the most serious Houthi attacks on a ship in the region, after the rebels attacked and sank the British ship Rubymar last month. The offensives by the Houthis began on November 19, intensifying in recent weeks after being classified by Washington as a terrorist group.

The United States and the United Kingdom reacted to the attack

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the government will continue to hold Yemen's Houthis responsible for attacks on international shipping.

At a news conference, he declined to specify whether the attack would trigger a new round of retaliation by Washington, which has repeatedly launched deadly attacks against the Houthis in response to the group's attacks on shipping.

For his part, the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, also referred to the bombing against the ship: “Dismayed to learn of the death of members of the international crew of the MV True Confidence in a Houthi attack in the Red Sea. Our thoughts are with their families,” he said in a post on X.

Appalled to hear about the deaths of MV True Confidence international crew members in a Houthi attack in the Red Sea. Our thoughts are with their families. We condemn the Houthis' reckless & indiscriminate attacks on global shipping & demand they stop. We will continue to stand… — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 6, 2024



He added: “We condemn the Houthis' reckless and indiscriminate attacks on global shipping and demand that they stop. We will continue to defend freedom of navigation and back up our words with actions.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Cotton, general secretary of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), which is the main union for maritime workers, called for urgent protection measures.

“We have consistently warned the international community and the maritime industry about the increasing risks facing seafarers in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. Today… we see those warnings tragically confirmed,” Cotton said, quoted by Reuters.

Why are the Houthis attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea?

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea in what they call a campaign of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, who are suffering the consequences of Israeli bombings and food blockades.

Houthi fighters open the cabin door on the deck of the Galaxy Leader freighter in the Red Sea. This photograph was published on November 20, 2023. via REUTERS – HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

While the militia has said it would attack ships with links to the United Kingdom, the United States and Israel, shipping industry sources say all ships are at risk. And confirmation of the deaths recorded this Wednesday could generate pressure for stronger military action.

With Reuters and EFE