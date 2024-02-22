Do The Beatles deserve four movies? In any case, this is the number of 'biopics' that the British filmmaker Sam Mendes will film the legendary English rock group, a unique project that aims to provide the perspective of each of its members separately, the Sony Pictures Entertainment group announced this Tuesday.

According to Sony, this is “the first time that Apple Corps” (label founded by the Beatles to release their albums), the surviving members of the group “Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr” and “the families of John Lennon and George Harrison, agreed to give up the rights to the story and music of a scripted film.

“We want it to be an extraordinarily epic and exciting cinematic experience: four films, seen from four different points of view, to tell a single story about the most famous band of all time,” added Pippa Harris, co-founder with Sam Mendes from Neal Street Productions, a firm that will produce this biographical work in partnership with Sony.

Sony plans a premiere of the series in 2027, indicating without further details that the four films about the “Liverpool Geniuses” will “cross” in theaters.

In April 1970, six months after the release of the album “Abbey Road” and a month before “Let it be”, The Beatles announced their separation. The ten years of work and collaboration between Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr resulted in 14 albums, almost a billion records sold and several films.

The Beatles are still alive with their music throughout the world. Instagram photo

And the “Beatlemania” vibe never went away. Last year, with the help of expansive Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, a new song, “Now and Then,” was put together and reached the top of the charts in the United Kingdom.

The Beatles were also the source of numerous documentaries, such as the series directed by Peter Jackson (“The Beatles: Get Back”, in 2021) that offers a more positive perspective on the last moments before their separation.

Sam Mendes director in blockbuster feature films such as “American Beauty” (1999), two James Bond films (“Skyfall”, 2012 and “Spectre”, 2015) and even “Empire of Light” (2022), said he felt “honored to be able to tell the history of the greatest rock band of all time”.

