In Nizhny Novgorod, a SVO soldier was not allowed into the club because of his military uniform

A fighter who arrived on leave from a special military operation (SVO) zone was not allowed into two Nizhny Novgorod clubs. The video was published in YouTube-channel “By the way News of Nizhny Novgorod”.

Immediately after arriving in the city, the man, his wife and friends decided to visit one of the city clubs. They went there immediately after meeting at the station, and the serviceman did not have time to change clothes. The establishment refused to let the man in, citing an order from the administration.

The company decided to go to a nearby establishment, where they also refused to let in a fighter in camouflage. When asked why he couldn’t take a free table, the soldier was answered with rudeness. “Well, if you don’t understand, let’s go around the corner and we’ll explain it to you,” said the serviceman.

“I'm proud of my form. How can I take it off? – said the SVO member. According to him, the security guards of both clubs have no reason to prohibit anyone from wearing military uniform on the premises.

Previously, a similar incident occurred in Yekaterinburg, where a special operation participant who came for treatment was also not allowed into a nightclub. The establishment explained the security guard's actions by saying that the fighter allegedly behaved aggressively.