“After the covid, the war, it’s time to cut taxes, not raise them on the house, rent or savings and government bonds.” Like this Matteo Salvini, leaving the Supreme Court where he presented a popular initiative law proposal on surrogacy. “We will also bring to Draghi – he says – an idea of ​​fiscal peace, the tax bills risk throwing millions of families and businesses into despair”.

“The majority of the government says ‘we do not assume a tax increase’, the center-right is also a majority in the Commission, Letta should read the documents he signs, before making a controversy”, he added after yesterday’s question and answer with the dem leader. “This is not the time to raise taxes, especially on the house,” she warns. “I invite Letta to respond on the merits, not to make controversy”, concludes Salvini.