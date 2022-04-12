Colombia.- Thirteen students from the San Bartolomé School, from Cúcuta in Colombia They ended up in the hospital after they did a Tik Tok challenge that consisted of consuming viagra with a sugary drink.

According to El Tiempo, one of the largest media outlets in the region, the minors had to be taken to an emergency hospital because their heart pressure began to increase.

As reported by the Cucuta Metropolitan Policeteenagers they confessed that they had mixed viagra pills in a thermos with passion fruit juice.

The young people revealed that they would have done this action by imitating a viral challenge while they were in recess, however, just a few moments later, the minors began to feel the effects of the drug that is recommended for patients with erectile dysfunction.

The authority revealed that the young people were between 14 and 16 years old, and nine of them, because they consumed minimal doses, were handed over to their guardians moments after the incident. However, other young people also drank an energy drink, which caused tachycardia.

Read more: Mhoni Seer teaches you an easy trick to attract money into your life

Three the fact that put the lives of minors at risk, Captain Roció López of the Police for Children and Adolescents called on parents to pay more attention to the social networks used by their children and the sites they visit. access because through these platforms they can observe various situations that they could try to emulate.