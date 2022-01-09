“Return to investing in gas research and exploitation”

“542 active and productive reactors in the world, over 100 in Europe, over 50 in France alone, which sells us energy at a high price”. With a statement to Affaritaliani.it, Matteo Salvini relaunches the theme of the latest generation of clean nuclear power.

“Return to investing in the research and exploitation of gas, from existing fields, and above all in the medium term on safe nuclear power of the latest generation (as much of the world is doing) it is the only way to protect the environment and help families and businesses pay cheaper bills “, says the secretary of the League.

TAKE PART IN THE SURVEY / Matteo Salvini asks to return to investing in the latest generation of safe nuclear power. What do you think about it? RATE IT

Suppletive, Quirinale, Draghi, school: the other declarations of Matteo Salvini

Suppletive: Salvini, Matone good choice, seat is not of the Democratic Party – “The center left made a low profile choice, with all due respect, the important thing is that all the Roman citizens of the center know that they can make a good choice for Rome with Simonetta Matone. The left takes this college in Rome as his house and his thing by changing parliamentarians once a month, now there is the possibility of sending a person who lives and works in this area to Parliament. We vote next Sunday, nobody knows, we are here to remind the citizens “. Thus the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini in an electoral initiative in support of the Matone candidate for the supplementary rounds of Rome at Porta Portese.

Quirinale: Salvini, table leader? During the week I postpone an invitation – “Everyone told me at the resumption, the resumption for me is already from tomorrow. During the week I will postpone the invitation to everyone”. Thus the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of an electoral initiative in Porta Portese in support of Simonetta Matone’s candidacy for the supplementary in Rome to those who ask him about the announced table with all the party leaders to discuss the Quirinale.

Quirinale: Salvini, table leader? During the week I postpone an invitation – “Everyone told me at the resumption, the resumption for me is already from tomorrow. During the week I will postpone the invitation to everyone”. Thus the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of an electoral initiative in Porta Portese in support of Simonetta Matone’s candidacy for the supplementary in Rome to those who ask him about the announced table with all the party leaders to discuss the Quirinale.

Quirinale: Salvini, Draghi cannot abandon work in progress – “I think Draghi must go on doing what he is doing, he cannot abandon the work in progress”. Thus the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, on the sidelines of an electoral initiative in Porta Portese in support of Simonetta Matone’s candidacy for the supplementary college for the Rome center of the Chamber, responding to those who ask if the League will remain in government with any premier.

Energy: Salvini on expensive bills, a decree of at least 30 billion euros is needed – The increases in electricity and gas will weigh on households and businesses for 50 billion. For this reason, said the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, “the government must intervene immediately with a decree worth at least 30 billion”, in order to avoid blackouts and bloodletting.

Government: Salvini, Lega remains but not with any prime minister – Does the League consider leaving the government? “I read it in the newspapers, I also read what I have in mind but I know what I have in mind. We are in government until the health and economic emergency ends. It will be a very heavy 2022, I do not know if you have noticed , interest rates and yields on government bonds are back to two years ago, the spread is growing, the cost of energy, inflation is growing. This is not the time to play political games, I leave it to others “. Thus Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of an electoral event in Rome with Simonetta Matone. To those who ask him if he will stay with any Prime Minister, Salvini replies “no”, reiterating that Mario Draghi must remain at Palazzo Chigi for the Lega.