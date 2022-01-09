Naples, the story of the father of the 2-year-old child killed by his mother: it would have been better for her to have a daughter

All are still in progress investigations to understand what happened to the little one Francis, the 2 year old child, killed by his mother. The father he decided to tell what happened in his home, practically almost every day. The family wasn’t having an easy time.

Adalgisa Gamba 40 years old, he is now in the prison female of Pozzuoli. It was precisely the Gip, a arrange the latch for the woman, accused of the murder of her second child.

The drama took place on the evening of Sunday 2 January. The young mother had left her home in Torre del Greco. Her husband not seeing her return later 5 hours, alerted his family and the police.

Many have put themselves to the Research of the mother. However, shortly thereafter they made the terrible discovery on the beach La Scala. From the testimony of two boys, Adalgisa Gamba was on cliff and by now she had little Francesco in her arms lifeless.

When the father understood what was happening, he was immediately dipped into the water. However, after he brought the child back to earth, his heart was now ceased to beat.

The story of the father of the 2-year-old boy, killed by his mother

Investigators since the night of the tragedy have brought the mother in barracks. During the interrogation Adalgisa Gamba was confused and failed to reconstruct the exact one dynamic what happened.

However, the husband in front of the magistrate wanted to tell what was happening in their life. The wife already since 2 long months was experiencing a dark moment. She was convinced that her son was suffering from autism. No doctor had ever identified this diagnosis, but she was convinced of it after reading about the articles on the Internet.

Also, the pregnancy and delivery of this baby they had not been easy. In fact the dad she said that she considered him “ugly” and also that she kept repeating that “it was better to have only one daughter.”

The woman in front of the judge said the little one he often moved his hands in front of his face. On the other hand, her first child, who is 7, has never had this type of behaviors. It was the one that gave her the most satisfaction.