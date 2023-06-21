The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini returns to talk about electric cars. And he does so with his usual approach: trust in electric technology, but not as the only viable way to achieve the decarbonisation of mobility. This time, Salvini expressed his thoughts by speaking at the annual meeting of the ANCEthe National Association of Building Builders.

It’s not just electric

“When I talk about technological and energy neutrality, in my opinion it’s madness everything only electric, because there is not only electricity, but there is also hydrogen, there are biomasses, there are biofuels – his words reported by Ansa – To say that since 2035 only electric cars have been bought is the result of ignorance or the result of arrogance, or the result of third-party payments, because otherwise this arrogance cannot be explained in saying that there are no other technological possibilities”.

Nuclear chapter

“Our engineers are bringing Italian nuclear knowledge to the world – continued Salvini, who has always been very attentive to the nuclear issue – We are surrounded by G7 countries that produce electricity at lower cost with nuclear power, but we are not”.

Well defined location

The position of the minister in question and therefore that of the Meloni-led government majority does not change: electric technology must certainly be exploited but it must supported by other solutionsone above all that of biofuels over which Italy is carrying on an intense struggle between the banks in Europe after the latter opened up to the use of synthetic fuels at the request of Germany.