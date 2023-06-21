As fans suspected, the proposal for Diego Montalban for Alessia He concealed his true intentions. In the most recent chapter of “At the bottom there is room“, the chef at Francesca’s exploded upon learning that his daughter had not traveled as planned. Instead, she pretended to leave and actually returned to propose to Jimmy that they leave together, but they were held up and had to call for help. All this would cause Diego to reveal his dark secret that he would disappoint both his daughter and Francesca maldini.

What secret did Diego reveal?

Previously, Diego stated that he accepted his heiress’s relationship with Jimmy Gonzales. However, she plotted to send Alessia away to forget about him. Until now she hadn’t said it out loud, but in the last chapter she couldn’t take it anymore and she revealed that she had lied. This occurred after learning that his daughter planned to secretly travel to Spain with her lover, for which she told him: “Yes, I was sending you to Spain so that you could forget about this unhappy man!”

Why are Francesca and Alessia disappointed?

Alessia and Francesca disappointed in Diego for pretending to accept their daughter's relationship.

Francesca and Alessia They were disappointed after learning that Diego had lied to them all this time about accepting the youngest of the Gonzales as his daughter’s lover. For this reason, the young woman decided not to travel and reject her father’s proposal even though he had already paid for everything, because she did not want to leave without Jimmy.

What was Diego’s proposal for Alessia?

Diego’s generous offer was to send Alessia abroad to study to improve her cooking skills; however, his real intention was for her daughter to stay away from Las Nuevas Lomas and, therefore, from Jimmy. As we know, the current husband of Francesca Maldini does not agree with that relationship, but in previous episodes he pretended that he accepted her to forgive him.