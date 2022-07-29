Salvini also wanted to go to China. The Truth vs The Press: “Stolen Scoop”

Capuano proposed a trip by Salvini also to China

Not just Russia. Matteo Salvini, the one who protested in front of the Chinese embassy in Rome on Hong Kong, was also planning a trip to China. This is supported by the Stampa today on newsstands, which continues on the vein opened yesterday on the Russian shadows on the vote that is generating a lot of controversy, denials and fibrillations. According to what Iacopo Iacoboni writes, Antonio Capuano tried to get a meeting at the Chinese Foreign Ministry on his return from the trip to Russia, which was later canceled. And from which, according to the press, Capuano even tried to get a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

The speech would arise from a meeting between Capuano and the head of the political section of the Chinese embassy in Italy held last April. La Stampa tells: “Capuano would have confronted the head of the political section of the Chinese embassy in Italy, Zhang Yanyu, precisely” to tell him about a mission planned by the leader of the League in Moscow from 3 to 7 May, aimed at meeting institutions, Russian Foreign Minister and President. “In short, the Chinese learn of the possible Russian mission (initially planned at the beginning, not at the end of May) of a decisive member of the Draghi majority, when the Italian premier himself is not yet informed”, stings the print.

The Truth Against the Press: “Stolen Scoop”

He continues: “The consultant explains to the Chinese that Salvini’s intent is to promote peace, and he also shows himself aware of alleged internal dynamics of the Italian government, when he says that” the Italian government would also have supported “this” position “. “. Iacoboni explains that “there is no knowledge of a reaction from China. Then Salvini’s trip to Russia is canceled”.

A Salvini therefore at the center of Italian foreign policy, if the two trips had come true. The story is creating quite a few controversies. In the center-right many have raised their shields and the reference newspapers today take it out on the Democratic Party that “poisons the electoral wells”. In particular, the Truth, which opens the newspaper with this title: “The Press steals our scoop and the Democratic Party poisons the electoral wells”. And then he explains: “The abortive trip to Moscow, the words of the official of the Russian embassy on the League’s ministers: things already written. But they are re-proposed with the screen of an elusive secret service document. Gabrielli denies, but Letta and his companions do. they throw a fish, going so far as to argue that the Northern League has brought down the government on Putin’s orders “. Chiosando: “The bad faith of the desperate”.

