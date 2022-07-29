<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659071580948\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/35da302162af970e2bfb39fa8b5ca0ac5324392ew_crop1659070552809.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="A couple of weeks ago, legislators Franklyn Duarte and Maribel Castillo made statements frowned upon by the LGBT+ community."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>A couple of weeks ago, legislators Franklyn Duarte and Maribel Castillo made statements frowned upon by the LGBT+ community.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659071581159\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/b88fad21264af532da8c6de6906f1b533b76fa57w_crop1659070586290.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="They agreed that homosexual orientation " no="" est="" apegada="" a="" y="" valores="" de="" la="" sociedad="" en="" venezuela.=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>They agreed that homosexual orientation "is not attached" to "principles and values" of society in Venezuela.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659071581382\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/5f924b9f59d4d163af2e3041606d80dbefb5ef06w_crop1659070628953.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="In addition, they positioned themselves against the change of identity for trans people."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>In addition, they positioned themselves against the change of identity for trans people.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659071581607\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/f08d82cda1d4da850e70c1978bccbd0b6a7c39f3w_crop1659070664745.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="In Venezuela there is a current law that guarantees that right."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>In Venezuela there is a current law that guarantees that right.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1659071581833\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/28\/23b4180ae53a313efbca0d0112dfd3b0984748b8w_crop1659070702696.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="In June, President Nicol\u00e1s Maduro made a thoughtful comment " homof="" por="" algunos="" al="" bromear="" sobre="" el="" color="" de="" camisa="" una="" gobernador.=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>In June, President Nicol\u00e1s Maduro made a comment considered "homophobic" by some when he joked about the color of a governor's shirt.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#Hate #LGBT #Activists #Protest #Lawmakers #Hate #Speech
