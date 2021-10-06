PLOT SALVATORE – THE SHOEMAKER OF DREAMS

Salvatore – The Shoemaker of Dreams, a film directed by Luca Guadagnino, is a documentary focused on the figure of the Italian designer and entrepreneur Salvatore Ferragamo. It all began in the early twentieth century, when Salvatore, a humble shoemaker with little money, decides to leave Naples to reach America. His is a hope of crowning the American dream, something that many other Italians have experienced in those years. His attempt, however, is successful and, after his professional experience in Hollywood, Salvatore returns to Italy, to Florence, to found what will become his luxury brand. The documentary tells the intense life of this Italian figure, who started with little money in his pocket and became a brand of excellence, a fashion icon and one of the entrepreneurial symbols of Italian fashion.

The voice of Michael Stuhlbarg tells the story of Ferragamo’s life, while family members, designers, colleagues and even characters from the world of cinema, such as director Martin Scorsese, intervene in the film to bring their testimony on the genius.