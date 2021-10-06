In recent days, Reynaldo Arenas, the actor who plays Tupac Amaru II’s uncle in the television series The Other Liberators, harshly criticized the editing that the play would have had in some scenes. The actor hinted that the economic issue would have been prioritized over the quality of the work.

But this is not the only time that the actor expresses his discomfort with national productions. It is also worth mentioning that some television characters have earned the criticism of the theater and film actor. Here is an account of the moments in which Reynaldo Arenas manifested himself.

In 2015, it was the model Milett Figueroa who had the opportunity to be the target of Reynaldo’s criticism. In those years, the action tape Al filo de la ley, where both characters acted together, had been completed.

When the actor was consulted about the participation of the young actress, he had no problems in assuring that, to be part of a movie or novel, it is not enough to just be pretty. “The directors have seen that it is a beautiful figure, that adorns the screen and it is well, this is how it begins: from below. I imagine that if you are interested in getting a position in the performing arts you will have to study; the mere fact of being pretty is not enough ”, she pointed out during those years.

For the year 2019, the prominent actor spoke in relation to television reality shows such as Esto es Guerra y Combate, with which he had no qualms about qualifying them as tacky and degrading. “You watch different programs on national television and you only find people with the same racial characteristics. Reality shows, for example, seem like a degradation to me. It’s all based on their body and their pretty faces, ”he pointed out.

In that same interview, he also mentioned that “there are young people who are very intelligent and talented, but they are not given the opportunity because they simply are not within the prototype that the producers want.” In this way he referred to the television productions that exist today.