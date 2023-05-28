A duel at a distance, of maximum difficulty and very high tension. And a relegation that may not yet be decreed at the end of the championship. The ninety minutes that remain for Spezia and Verona are not necessarily enough to know the name of the third team that will join Cremonese and Sampdoria in Serie B. The one that gets a better result than the other will certainly be safe. However, if they achieve the same result, as in the scenario of finishing on equal points at the top of the standings, a play-off will also be required for the third-last and fourth-last. Both have won 31 points after thirty-seven matchdays, have scored 30 goals (penultimate attack in Serie A) and above all are awaiting a very complicated away match. Semplici’s team will visit Roma, with the Giallorossi returning from the Europa League final, while the Gialloblù will be engaged at San Siro against Milan, who may need to win to secure qualification for the Champions League. The eventual play-off would take place on Sunday 11 June, one week after the last day of the championship.