Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The State Directorate of Civil Protection, will assist with the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, to establish a work agenda that allows validating, making recommendations and preparing opinions on the needs presented by basic level schools in terms of infrastructureto make the corresponding arrangements and try to improve them.

The Head of the Department of Attention to Municipalities of State Civil Protection, Jorge Humberto Tellaeche Moreno, held a meeting with the directors of Civil Protection of the Évora region, to ask them to supervise the damages that the educational establishments present due to the deterioration of the years , by vandalism or by effects of natural phenomena.

Tellaeche Moreno, expressed that the SEPyC has a list of schools with some problems that have to be validated so that the improvements can be managed, however, he pointed out that the supervision tour can be done by all the schools, to incorporate those institutions that do not have been taken into account.

For his part, the director of Civil Protection of Salvador Alvarado, José Carlos Espinoza Espinoza, reported that in the municipality only the Lázaro Cárdenas school in the La Gloria neighborhood has been detected, but the supervision tour will be carried out by all the institutions. of basic level in coordination with the IMPLAN to detect in depth the needs with which they are counted.