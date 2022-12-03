“There budget law devotes too little space to the human capital of our NHS, does not deal with waiting lists and the recovery of missed treatments, in addition to the fact that it has not provided any funding for the updating and implementation of the National Chronicity Plan, a fundamental tool for dealing with the taking charge of chronicity in the arrears of the creation of the Pnrr and of the Ministerial Decree 77”. Like this Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, speaking at the presentation of the latest analyzes and proposals of the Permanent Observatory for non-Covid patient assistance. Focus on chronicity, illustrated during a meeting with representatives of national politics and the main stakeholders of the NHS, carried out with the unconditional contribution of Ucb, Bristol Myers Squibb, Menarini Group, Sanofi and Beigene

On Pnrr and territorial assistance reformAceti has no doubts: “If the necessary personnel are lacking, adequately trained and paid and with the necessary and recognized responsibilities, there is a risk of a boomerang effect – he warns – for citizens who, not finding the promised and planned services, they will be forced to return to hospitals with fewer staff, the latter exhausted by working conditions”.

“It is obvious that the first need, having reached this point, is to definitively exceed the spending ceiling for health personnel – reasons Aceti – in order to adequately finance the personnel standards which must also be defined and approved quickly, overcome the current difficulties of recruitment and cope with the growing turnover linked to the blocks suffered by the system in the last ten years both in the local area and in the hospital”. All this “according to parameters of professional, economic and organizational well-being of professionals, factors that contribute to improving the attractiveness of the work of the National Health Service and a higher quality of assistance, otherwise at serious risk”, he concludes.