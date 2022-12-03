Alex Rins underwent surgery this Friday to resolve an episode of compartment syndrome, very common among riders, which consists of compression of the nerves in the arm. The former Suzuki rider had noticed some discomfort in this sense in the final part of the season and, after a medical examination, he took the decision to intervene. The operation was carried out at the Ruber Clinic in Madrid, by the Doctor Ignacio Roger de Ona team, and will allow the Catalan driver to arrive in top form at the start of the pre-season, an important moment in his career, given that he will race with a Honda after six years with Suzuki.

Before facing the operation, Rins went to Tavullia last weekend to compete in the “100 km of Champions”, the traditional race that takes place every year at the Valentino Rossi Ranch. There he raced forming a pair with Jorge Martin and finishing in the top 10.

Rins, who ended his stint at Suzuki in 2022 after the Japanese manufacturer decided to put an end to his MotoGP adventure, will race with the LCR team’s Honda, but will have official treatment. In his last season in which he defended the colors of the Hamamatsu manufacturer, the Catalan was a candidate as one of the contenders for the title in the first quarter of the calendar, before the Suzuki bomb exploded over the entire structure and affected general performance.

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the end, Rins finished the year in seventh position in the general standings, managing to win two of the last three races held, at Phillip Island and Valencia. This has not been an easy season for the #42 driver: in addition to not having any certainty about his future for more than half a year, he was unable to take part in the German Grand Prix due to the accident he had in Barcelona when he was run over by Takaaki Nakagami, his next team signing. In his crash he suffered a fracture in his left wrist, which conditioned his participation in the Sachsenring. Although he had done everything possible to race, on Saturday he then decided to raise the white flag to recover in view of the next race, in Assen.

Rins’ Suzuki teammate Joan Mir also had physical problems in this regard at the end of the season. Like the Catalan, the Majorcan also injured his arm, but at the moment there is no talk of operations for the 2020 world champion.