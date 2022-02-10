Salt and Sacrifice finally has a release date: the new soulslike 2D will arrive on May 10 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. as announced by the new trailer released today.

The video shows many features of the Ska Studios and Devoured Studios title, with combat sequences and vision of the many enemies and bosses that will give us a hard time. The trailer is accompanied by the statements of Devoured Studio on PlayStation Blog, mainly concerning the PvP system:

“In Salt and Sacrifice, player combat is much more dynamic than in Salt and Sanctuary. We’ve added sprinting with unique running attacks, many of which will knock enemies down. But falling into oblivion does not mean certain death: a lucky inquisitor can use his grappling hook to save himself from a fatal fall, if there is a suitable ledge nearby.“

“If you give Salt and Sacrifice’s PvP mode a chance, you will have plenty of opportunities to meet other inquisitors to train with or to help or eliminate in terrifying and wonderful ways. Whether it’s thanks to a well-placed arrow, a hammer blow with which to throw the enemy into a poisonous swamp or a final blow after a perfect parry, victory in Salt and Sacrifice must be savored with gusto.“

Source: blog.playstation.com