Mexico.- After an unexpected start in Cougars with two victories, these have come down with two defeats, even with that the team remains attentive and focused for what comes in the following months, since not only the MX League It will be one of your responsibilities, Pumas, it is one of the 4 teams that will fight for the Concachampions title, so you will have to dose your efforts very well to seek the best performance in both tournaments, and that is what the felines already understand.

Efrain Velardeone of the history of the Pumas has revealed that they are aware of what is coming for the team, especially in the Concachampions where for a long time they had no participation, and it ensures that as a large team they have the responsibility to give the best performance in that championship, in addition to it being a great relief if they do great things.

“It is something that we already had in mind, we knew that there are two (tournaments) that we have to face and we must take them responsibly because it is important for the club and the level of the team has to be optimal,” he said at a press conference. the veteran player He added that the fact that they have two tournaments is not scary at all because they know what they are facing and they know their capabilities and that is what gives them the confidence to think that they will have a great tournament.

Pumas will debut in the Concachampions on February 16, Andrés Lillini’s team will go to Costa Rica to face Saprissa in the Round of 16 first leg, the return leg will be on the 23rd of the same month where it is defined whether or not they will have the move on to the next round.

Pumas wants to recover its great path ahead of the Concachampions | Photo: Jam Media

He also disclosed that in the MX League They must be more forceful, in the last matches against Tigres and Xolos they have sinned in front of the goal, which has made it difficult for them to score goals and that in the end has left them with defeat, the punctual errors are the ones that they will have to eradicate to be successful in the rest of the tournament, “The team has to maintain its strengths to keep the good results and stay at the top of the table, we have to work on our strengths and make as few mistakes as possible,” he said.

Pumas in this day 5 of the MX League will return to action this Sunday, February 13 when they receive the team from Lion. All sharp at 12:00 pm (Central Mexico). At the moment Los del Pedregal are in 7th place overall with 6 points, stagnant for two weeks but a victory would put them back in the fight for good places.