500,000. This is the number of visitors reached, or rather exceeded, by the 2024 edition of the Turin Motor ShowThe organizers are enjoying the important goals achieved by the recently concluded event but are already thinking about the future announcing the dates of the 2025 edition of the event: the Turin Motor Show will in fact return next year, from 12 to 14 September, with the format, programme and location that will be revealed in the next press conference.

The numbers of the 2024 Turin Motor Show

Returning to the numbers of the 2024 edition of the show, the national public came from all 20 regions and all 102 Italian provinces, while foreigners arrived from 85 countries representing all 5 continents, the most numerous from France, Switzerland and Germany. Data in hand, 30% of total visitors he arrived from outside Piedmont. Speaking of visitors, there was also a significant presence of female visitors, about a third of the total. As for age, however, the most present segment at the fair It was between 45 and 54 years old, over 22%.

Over 500,000 visitors

“The Turin Auto Show was an event that was able to rekindle your passion for cars addressing all mobility issues from a 360° perspective, with a historical, cultural and emotional narrative – commented Andrea Levy, President of the Turin Motor Show – For the 2025 Turin Motor Show

will confirm which main meeting point between visitors, car manufacturers, media and politics who have already been able to discuss the future of the automobile in this edition. I would like to strongly thank the Piedmont Region, the City of Turin and all our partners for their support in organizing the Salone Auto Torino”.

And on the parade in Piazza San Carlo…

A small note also on what happened during the parade on Sunday 15 September and the facts connected to it that we all know: the organizers have made it known that they were all discharged people injured during the parade in Piazza San Carlo. “The Organizing Committee has been interested since the

first minutes on their own terms and will continue to do so until healing has taken place – we read in an official note – An event that has received due priority and now leaves room for satisfaction

of the Organizing Committee in evaluating the numbers that distinguished the Salone Auto Torino”.