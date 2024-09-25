Tigres and León will face each other this weekend in a match corresponding to matchday 10 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team will seek to get the three points against the Esmeraldas to seek the super leadership of the competition in case of a stumble by Cruz Azul.
León, meanwhile, remains at the bottom of the table and will seek to achieve a winning streak in the second half of the competition to aspire to qualify for the playoffs.
In their last ten matches, the balance has tipped slightly in favor of the UANL team. In this journey, Tigres has five victories, while León has three wins and two draws.
Below we tell you which players from the Monterrey team will not be available for the match next Friday, September 27 at the Estadio Universitario.
Veljko Paunovic will have almost all of Tigres’ squad available for the matchday 10 clash against León. The felines have no suspended or suspended players ahead of this match.
Instead, they brought back Diego ‘Chicha’ Sánchez, who could get some minutes against La Fiera. This way, Tigres will have a full squad to face the panzaverdes.
