On Amazon, there is a “best sellers” page of books, and the site indicates that this list is based only on sales volume, and is updated every hour.

And in the hours of Sunday evening, it appeared that the novel “The Satanic Verses” by Salman Rushdie occupies the eleventh place in the list of bestsellers, even though it was published 34 years ago.

And this novel reached number one on the bestseller list, Saturday, after the news of Rushdie’s stabbing, which made headlines around the world, according to the American news website (nationalreview).

Tweeters circulated pictures showing that three editions of the novel occupied the first three positions on this list earlier, which was confirmed by the Australian News Corp.

Rushdie’s name is associated with this novel, which sparked great controversy around the world, and the former Iranian regime’s guide, Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa to shed the author’s blood in 1988.

The fatwa came amid an uproar in the Muslim world because of the novel, which many considered a contempt for Islam.