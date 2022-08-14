People began to evacuate people in the Yerevan metro after the signal about the mining, press secretary of the metro Tatevik Khachatryan told reporters.

“After the signal about the planted bomb, the evacuation of passengers and metro personnel began,” she said on Sunday, August 14.

Video footage of the evacuation is being circulated online.

“People have been published on the network, according to which people are being evacuated from the territory of the David Sasunsky station,” the Telegram channel reports.Armenian vendetta“.

On the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, it is noted that on Sunday a number of reports were received that explosive devices were planted in crowded places.

“August 14 at 16:46, the National Crisis Management Center once again received information about the presence of explosive devices at all metro stations, at all important military and civilian facilities, in all shopping centers, at the zoo, at 19 Baghramyan St., at St. Grigor Lusavorich,” reads the message.

Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred at a shopping center in Yerevan, as of 17:30 (Moscow time), at least 55 people were injured.

Fire difficulty level promoted to No. 3. Ten more combat units of the fire and rescue teams of the city of Yerevan and the regional rescue departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications went to the scene to help.

The Yerevan City Hall reported that people could still remain under the rubble of the shopping center.

The moment of the powerful explosion was caught on video. The recording shows that the roof of the building was literally torn apart from the inside, after which the nearby street was filled with thick smoke. People in panic began to run away from the scene.

A fire in a pyrotechnics warehouse may have caused an explosion in a shopping center.